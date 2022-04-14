Midday Report: Matinas (MTNB) Gains on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTNB - Market Data & News

Shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) are up 6.81% Thursday.

As of 12:07:20 est, Matinas is currently sitting at $0.95 and has climbed $0.0603 per share in trading so far.

Matinas has moved 66.31% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.27% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

