Midday Report: Masco (MAS) Trades Lower March 7

Today Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) is trading 3.94% down.

The latest price, as of 12:10:56 est, was $52.79. Masco dropped $2.16 so far today.

652,264 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Masco has moved YTD 21.52%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Masco Corp.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

