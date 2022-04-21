Midday Report: Marriott, (MAR) Falls on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAR - Market Data & News Trade

Marriott International, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: MAR) shares lost 1.00%, or $1.91 per share, as on 12:09:46 est today. Since opening the day at $193.54, 1,187,123 shares of Marriott, have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $195.90 and $188.39.

This year the company has a YTD change of 15.17%.

Marriott, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Marriott International, Inc. - Class A

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

