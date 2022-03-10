Midday Report: MarketAxess (MKTX) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MKTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is trading 2.80% down.

The latest price, as of 12:03:11 est, was $339.07. MarketAxess has fallen $9.75 over the previous day’s close.

170,215 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, MarketAxess has moved YTD 15.12%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

