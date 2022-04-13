Midday Report: Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Trades Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRVI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: MRVI) is trading 1.46% up.

The latest price, as of 12:07:06 est, was $36.82. Maravai LifeSciences has moved $0.53 in trading today.

173,777 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Maravai LifeSciences has a YTD change of 13.29%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Maravai LifeSciences visit the company profile.

About Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

To get more information on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal