Midday Report: Mannatech (MTEX) Gains on August 8

Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) has climbed $1.42 (7.40%) and is currently sitting at $20.62, as of 11:39:32 est on August 8.

4,986 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 8.91% over the last 5 days and shares gained 9.71% over the last 30 days.

Mannatech expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Mannatech Inc

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets.

