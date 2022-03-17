Midday Report: MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Trades Lower March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMYT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) lost 5.65% Thursday.

As of 12:06:06 est, MakeMyTrip is currently sitting at $23.82 and dropped $1.43 per share in trading so far.

MakeMyTrip has moved 3.88% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.70% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MakeMyTrip visit the company profile.

About MakeMyTrip Ltd

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

To get more information on MakeMyTrip Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MakeMyTrip Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles