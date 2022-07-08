Midday Report: MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Shares Up on July 8

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) shares have risen 11.59%, or $1.595 per share, as on 12:03:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $13.65, 779,338 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor have been traded today and the stock has moved between $15.95 and $13.56.

Already this year the company is down 34.38%.

MagnaChip Semiconductor anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MagnaChip Semiconductor visit the company profile.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

To get more information on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How Have Corporations Responded to Supreme Court's Overturning of Roe v. Wade? Why You Should Ignore Stocks Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan