Midday Report: Magna (MGA) Gains on May 13

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) rose 5.67% Friday.

As of 12:03:02 est, Magna is currently sitting at $59.77 and has risen $3.22 per share in trading so far.

Magna has moved 5.79% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 28.90% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Magna International Inc.

MAGNA is a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. It has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

