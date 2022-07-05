Midday Report: MAG Silver (MAG) Trades Lower July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAG - Market Data & News

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) has dropped $1.285 (10.23%) and is currently sitting at $11.37, as of 12:03:07 est on July 5.

436,595 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 3.83% over the last 5 days and shares lost 16.66% over the last 30 days.

MAG Silver is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Its mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner Industrias Peñoles are delineating a significant new silver vein deposit on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

