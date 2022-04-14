Midday Report: Madrigal (MDGL) Trades Lower April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDGL - Market Data & News Trade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) has dropped $3.585 (4.25%) and is currently sitting at $80.93, as of 12:03:26 est on April 14.

42,515 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 11.56% over the last 5 days and shares lost 7.03% over the last 30 days.

Madrigal expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

