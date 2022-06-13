Midday Report: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Shares Down on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSGE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp - Class A (NYSE: MSGE) is trading 6.35% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:03:22 est, was $59.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment dropped $4.065 so far today.

84,316 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has moved YTD 9.01%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-23.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp - Class A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

