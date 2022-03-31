Midday Report: Lufax (LU) Trades Lower March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LU - Market Data & News Trade

Today Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: LU) is trading 5.59% down.

The latest price, as of 12:06:41 est, was $5.45. Lufax has fallen $0.325 in trading today.

4,884,406 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Lufax has moved YTD 3.20%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lufax visit the company profile.

About Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

