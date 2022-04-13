Midday Report: LSI Industries (LYTS) Shares Up on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LYTS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) climbed 5.30% Wednesday.

As of 12:03:14 est, LSI Industries is currently sitting at $6.11 and has climbed $0.31 per share in trading so far.

LSI Industries has moved 15.71% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 14.13% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About LSI Industries Inc.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters.

