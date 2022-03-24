Midday Report: Lion (LGHL) Trades Higher March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGHL - Market Data & News Trade

Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) has climbed $0.155 (10.20%) and is currently sitting at $1.68, as of 12:06:59 est on March 24.

680,099 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 16.92% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 90.00% over the last 30 days.

Lion is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lion visit the company profile.

About Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Lion Group Holding Ltd. operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Lion offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Lion's customers are well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong.

To get more information on Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles