Midday Report: Lion Electric Co (The) (LEV) Trades Higher April 19

Shares of Lion Electric Co (The) (NYSE: LEV) moved 2.98% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:05 est, Lion Electric Co (The) is currently sitting at $7.02 and has moved $0.205 per share in trading so far.

Lion Electric Co (The) has moved 21.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 30.68% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Lion Electric Co (The)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Northern Genesis management team brings a unique entrepreneurial owner-operator mindset and a proven history of creating shareholder value across the sustainable power and energy value chain. Northern Genesis is committed to helping the next great public company find its path to success; a path which will most certainly recognize the growing sensitivity of customers, employees and investors to alignment with the principles underlying sustainability.

