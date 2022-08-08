Midday Report: Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Trades Lower August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LINC - Market Data & News Trade

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) has fallen $0.59 (8.07%) and sits at $6.65, as of 12:00:41 est on August 8.

409,060 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 0.97% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 13.51% over the last 30 days.

Lincoln Educational Services anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corp

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

