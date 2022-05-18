Midday Report: Liminal (LMNL) Falls on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMNL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Liminal Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) is trading 6.67% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:28:21 est, was $0.56. Liminal has fallen $0.04 over the previous day’s close.

543 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Liminal has moved YTD 44.95%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Liminal Biosciences Inc

Liminal BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases of high unmet medical need, primarily related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases. Liminal BioSciences has a deep understanding of certain biological targets and pathways that have been implicated in the fibrotic process, including fatty acid receptors such as FFAR1, G-protein-coupled receptor 84 (GPR84), and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs). Our lead small molecule product candidate, fezagepras (PBI-4050), has entered a Phase 1 clinical trial in Q4-2020 in the UK to evaluate multiple ascending doses in normal healthy volunteers, at daily dose exposures higher than those evaluated in our previously completed Phase 2 clinical trials. Fezagepras is expected to be further evaluated in a global Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) anticipated to be initiated in H2-2021. In addition, we expect to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of fezagepras, for patients with high triglyceride levels (hypertriglyceridemia) in H2-2021. Fezagepras has previously been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the treatment of IPF. The treatment has also received a Promising Innovative Medicines (PIM) designation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for IPF and Alström syndrome.

