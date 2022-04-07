Midday Report: Limelight Networks (LLNW) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LLNW - Market Data & News Trade

Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares have fallen 3.16%, or $0.16 per share, as on 12:07:56 est today. Since opening the day at $5.06, 295,598 shares of Limelight Networks have been traded today and the stock has traded between $5.11 and $4.91.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 47.81%.

Limelight Networks is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Limelight Networks Inc

Limelight Networks, Inc. a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight's edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows.

