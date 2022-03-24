Midday Report: Lightspeed POS (Sub Voting) (LSPD) Trades Lower March 24

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (Sub Voting) (NYSE: LSPD) shares have fallen 3.44%, or $1.05 per share, as on 12:07:27 est today. After Opening the Day at $30.91, 518,481 shares of Lightspeed POS (Sub Voting) have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $31.53 and $29.05.

Already this year the company is down 24.39%.

Lightspeed POS (Sub Voting) expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Lightspeed Commerce Inc (Sub Voting)

Lightspeed POS Inc. is a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to the small and medium size retailers and restaurateurs that are at the heart of its communities. The Company's mission is to empower these businesses, helping them engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments and generate growth. The Company may be a leader in its industry, but it is just getting started. Lightspeed POS Inc. will continue to transform global commerce through its technology, igniting the ambitions of its customers through constant innovation in a rapidly-changing global economy.

