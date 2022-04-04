Midday Report: Lightpath (LPTH) Trades Higher April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LPTH - Market Data & News Trade

Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares have risen 6.81%, or $0.13 per share, as on 11:57:04 est today. Opening the day at $1.92, 56,846 shares of Lightpath have been traded today and the stock has traded between $2.04 and $1.92.

So far this year the company is down 21.72%.

Lightpath is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Lightpath Technologies, Inc. - Class A

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

