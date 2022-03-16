Midday Report: Lifevantage (LFVN) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LFVN - Market Data & News Trade

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares moved 3.73%, or $0.18 per share, as on 11:54:48 est today. After Opening the Day at $4.89, 4,809 shares of Lifevantage have traded hands and the stock has moved between $5.03 and $4.87.

Already the company has moved YTD 23.73%.

Lifevantage expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lifevantage visit the company profile.

About Lifevantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

To get more information on Lifevantage Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lifevantage Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles