Midday Report: Leju (LEJU) Gains on July 22

Leju Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: LEJU) shares have risen 5.73%, or $0.118 per share, as on 11:44:44 est today. Since opening the day at $2.15, 2,501 shares of Leju exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $2.18 and $1.89.

This year the company has moved YTD 127.72%.

Leju anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-31.

About Leju Holdings Ltd - ADR

Leju Holdings Limited ('Leju') is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited.

