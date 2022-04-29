Midday Report: Lee Enterprises, (LEE) Shares Climb for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) climbed 2.78% Friday.

As of 11:56:07 est, Lee Enterprises, sits at $23.70 and has risen $0.64 per share.

Lee Enterprises, has moved 15.90% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 33.24% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its recent acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of more than 1.2 million, and reach more than 44 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ.

