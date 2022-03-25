Midday Report: Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Trades Lower March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSCC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) lost 3.60% Friday.

As of 12:06:21 est, Lattice Semiconductor is currently sitting at $61.18 and has fallen $2.3 so far today.

Lattice Semiconductor has moved 7.62% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.13% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

