Midday Report: Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Falls on September 26

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) are down 11.26% Monday.

As of 19:00:00 est, Laredo Petroleum sits at $0.00 and has fallen $7.14 per share.

Laredo Petroleum has moved 28.80% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.37% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-01.

About Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

