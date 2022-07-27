Midday Report: Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Fall for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is trading 7.20% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:59:55 est, was $35.89. Kraft Heinz Co has moved $2.78 in trading today.

11,998,317 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kraft Heinz Co has moved YTD 9.87%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kraft Heinz Co visit the company profile.

About Kraft Heinz Co

The Kraft Heinz Company is driving transformation, inspired by its Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything the company does. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, Kraft Heinz is committed to growing its iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. The company leverages its scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, the company is dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

