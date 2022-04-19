Midday Report: Korn Ferry (KFY) Gains on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KFY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) rose 2.19% Tuesday.

As of 12:02:27 est, Korn Ferry sits at $66.81 and has risen $1.43 per share.

Korn Ferry has moved 1.81% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.47% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-22.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

