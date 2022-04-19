Midday Report: KnowBe4 (KNBE) Trades Higher April 19

KnowBe4 Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: KNBE) shares have risen 3.55%, or $0.83 per share, as on 12:04:26 est today. Since opening the day at $23.19, 136,904 shares of KnowBe4 have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $24.23 and $22.98.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 2.01%.

KnowBe4 expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on KnowBe4 visit the company profile.

About KnowBe4 Inc - Class A

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by approximately 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.’

