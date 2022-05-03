Midday Report: Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Trades Higher May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KNX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: KNX) is trading 2.67% up.

The latest price, as of 12:05:09 est, was $49.57. Knight-Swift Transportation has climbed $1.29 in trading today.

534,163 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Knight-Swift Transportation has a YTD change of 20.55%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Knight-Swift Transportation visit the company profile.

About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Class A

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

To get more information on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins