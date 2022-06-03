Midday Report: KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) Falls on June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KREF - Market Data & News Trade

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) has lost $1.3 (6.30%) and sits at $19.41, as of 12:06:48 est on June 3.

4,223,679 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 2.03% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.95% over the last 30 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on KKR Real Estate Finance visit the company profile.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

To get more information on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend Why T-Mobile Is Not Raising Prices Like AT&T and Verizon: Jeff Kagan Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance