Midday Report: Kforce (KFRC) Trades Lower March 7

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) has fallen $2.42 (3.36%) and sits at $70.33, as of 11:54:47 est on March 7.

24,319 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 4.39% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 5.75% over the last 30 days.

Kforce expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through its network of field offices located throughout the U.S. and two national delivery centers, Kforce provides opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Kforce promises to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.

