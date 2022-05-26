Midday Report: Katapult (KPLT) Shares Climb for May 26

Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT) has climbed $0.09 (7.83%) and sits at $1.24, as of 11:58:18 est on May 26.

316,960 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 10.85% over the last 5 days and shares fell 37.84% over the last 30 days.

Katapult expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

