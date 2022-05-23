Midday Report: Kaman (KAMN) Shares Up on May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KAMN - Market Data & News Trade

Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN) has risen $2.585 (7.85%) and sits at $35.46, as of 12:00:22 est on May 23.

57,730 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 2.75% over the last 5 days and shares fell 25.13% over the last 30 days.

Kaman expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Kaman Corp.

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters.

