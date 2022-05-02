Midday Report: KalVista (KALV) Shares Climb for May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KALV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 3.46% Monday.

As of 12:03:46 est, KalVista is currently sitting at $13.01 and has risen $0.44 so far today.

KalVista has moved 15.13% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.78% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on KalVista visit the company profile.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

To get more information on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins