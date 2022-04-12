Midday Report: Kaleido (KLDO) Trades Lower April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLDO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO) are down 18.94% Tuesday.

As of 12:04:57 est, Kaleido is currently sitting at $0.16 and dropped $0.0382 per share.

Kaleido has moved 85.17% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 91.56% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Kaleido Biosciences Inc

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs.

