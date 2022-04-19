Midday Report: James River (JRVR) Trades Higher April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JRVR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) are up 1.33% Tuesday.

As of 12:04:04 est, James River sits at $24.43 and has risen $0.32 per share in trading so far.

James River has moved 14.89% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.26% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About James River Group Holdings Ltd

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

