Midday Report: Jacobs Engineering, (J) Shares Climb for April 14

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (NYSE: J) shares are up 1.06%, or $1.52 per share, as on 12:02:51 est today. Since opening the day at $144.19, 147,729 shares of Jacobs Engineering, have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $145.78 and $143.82.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 3.23%.

Jacobs Engineering, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

