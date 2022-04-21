Midday Report: Iterum (ITRM) Shares Fall for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITRM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) is trading 2.49% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:19 est, was $0.29. Iterum dropped $0.0074 over the previous day’s close.

311,032 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Iterum has moved YTD 24.20%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

About Iterum Therapeutics Plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

