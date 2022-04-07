Midday Report: Iteris (ITI) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) lost 3.10% Thursday.

As of 11:59:13 est, Iteris is currently sitting at $2.80 and dropped $0.09 per share.

Iteris has moved 1.02% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 27.50% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Iteris visit the company profile.

About Iteris Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. Iteris applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Its end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

To get more information on Iteris Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Iteris Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles