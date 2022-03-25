Midday Report: IRIDEX (IRIX) Trades Higher March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IRIX - Market Data & News Trade

IRIDEX Corp. (NASDAQ: IRIX) has climbed $0.161 (3.67%) and is currently sitting at $4.55, as of 11:17:26 est on March 25.

3,365 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 4.57% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.94% over the last 30 days.

IRIDEX expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About IRIDEX Corp.

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries.

