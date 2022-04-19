Midday Report: iQIYI (IQ) Shares Climb for April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IQ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of iQIYI Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) moved 8.04% Tuesday.

As of 12:03:48 est, iQIYI sits at $4.00 and has moved $0.3 so far today.

iQIYI has moved 7.18% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.20% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About iQIYI Inc - ADR

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, professional user generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature and e-commerce etc.

