Midday Report: Ionis (IONS) Shares Up on May 12

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) are up 3.85% Thursday.

As of 12:00:44 est, Ionis sits at $34.18 and has risen $1.27 so far today.

Ionis has moved 16.61% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.54% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

