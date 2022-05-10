Midday Report: InVivo (NVIV) Trades Lower May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVIV - Market Data & News Trade

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) has dropped $0.191 (4.40%) and sits at $4.15, as of 12:00:38 est on May 10.

13,677 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 15.38% over the last 5 days and shares fell 42.12% over the last 30 days.

InVivo expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children's Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

