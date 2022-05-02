Midday Report: Invitation Homes (INVH) Shares Fall for May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INVH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) is trading 3.72% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:06:40 est, was $38.41. Invitation Homes dropped $1.48 so far today.

1,874,185 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Invitation Homes has a YTD change of 11.71%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Invitation Homes Inc

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

