Midday Report: Invesco (IVZ) Trades Higher March 16

Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) shares moved 4.71%, or $0.955 per share, as on 12:02:13 est today. Since opening the day at $20.70, 2,411,361 shares of Invesco have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $21.57 and $20.67.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 11.20%.

Invesco anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

