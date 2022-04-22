Midday Report: Intrepid Potash (IPI) Falls on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE: IPI) lost 2.54% Friday.

As of 12:04:49 est, Intrepid Potash sits at $94.63 and has moved $2.51 so far today.

Intrepid Potash has moved 24.52% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 131.24% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Intrepid Potash Inc

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services. Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

