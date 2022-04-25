Midday Report: Insulet (PODD) Shares Climb for April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PODD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is trading 1.26% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:17:18 est, was $252.93. Insulet has moved $3.14 in trading today.

146,767 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Insulet has moved YTD 6.27%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

