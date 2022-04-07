Midday Report: INmune Bio (INMB) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INMB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) are down 6.59% Thursday.

As of 12:00:08 est, INmune Bio is currently sitting at $7.69 and has fallen $0.542 so far today.

INmune Bio has moved 14.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 19.31% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About INmune Bio Inc

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation.

