Midday Report: Inhibrx (INBX) Trades Higher April 1

Shares of Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) climbed 2.47% Friday.

As of 12:02:45 est, Inhibrx sits at $22.80 and has risen $0.55 per share.

Inhibrx has moved 2.25% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 48.98% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Inhibrx Inc

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi.

